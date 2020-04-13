Today’s outlook: NCC meets on coronavirus, Pakistan gets tele-school channel

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday):

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a National Coordination Committee meeting to decide the government’s strategy to curb the coronavirus spread. The chief ministers of all provinces will participate in the meeting via video link. The Sindh CM is expected to recommend extending the lockdown for a week.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will hold a press conference at the Sindh Assembly’s auditorium at 11am.

The PM will inaugurate the country’s first tele-school channel that will help conducting online classes.

Abdul Aleem Khan will be sworn in to the Punjab cabinet again. He had resigned after NAB arrested him in an assets beyond income case.

All activities at the Karachi Fisheries Harbour Authority will remain suspended today. The Sindh government had ordered the harbour’s closure after the staffers were witnessed not maintaining social distance.

Sindh government spokesperson Wahab Murtaza wrote in a tweet that the 50,000 coronavirus testing kits given by the National Disaster Management Authority were faulty and incomplete tools. He said 20,000 kits have no virus collection tube in them and lack the standard of clinical examination.

The interior ministry has allowed those people to return to their homes who have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

