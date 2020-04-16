Today’s outlook: IMF considers $1.4b Pakistan loan, PM visits Karachi

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday):

The International Monetary Fund is likely to approve a $1.4 billion loan package for Pakistan in a meeting of its executive board members in Washington DC. Pakistan had requested the IMF to issue funds to help combat the novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi for a day. The premier will hold a meeting with the coronavirus task force at Governor House. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other Sindh government officials will attend.

The Sindh chief minister has once again appealed to the public to adhere to the restrictions during the lockdown that he says will be stricter than before.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has banned studio audiences for sehr and iftar transmissions that are aired live throughout the month of Ramazan on television channels.

As of Thursday morning, 6,262 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported across Pakistan. The death toll has reached 113.

ICYMI: Karachi is most at risk from the coronavirus, says Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry. Click here to read the full story.