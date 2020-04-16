Thursday, April 16, 2020  | 22 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Today’s outlook: IMF considers $1.4b Pakistan loan, PM visits Karachi

Posted: Apr 16, 2020
Posted: Apr 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: IMF

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday):

  • The International Monetary Fund is likely to approve a $1.4 billion loan package for Pakistan in a meeting of its executive board members in Washington DC. Pakistan had requested the IMF to issue funds to help combat the novel coronavirus.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi for a day. The premier will hold a meeting with the coronavirus task force at Governor House. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other Sindh government officials will attend.
  • The Sindh chief minister has once again appealed to the public to adhere to the restrictions during the lockdown that he says will be stricter than before.
  • The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has banned studio audiences for sehr and iftar transmissions that are aired live throughout the month of Ramazan on television channels.
  • As of Thursday morning, 6,262 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported across Pakistan. The death toll has reached 113.
  • ICYMI: Karachi is most at risk from the coronavirus, says Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry. Click here to read the full story.

