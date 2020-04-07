Tuesday, April 7, 2020  | 13 Shaaban, 1441
Today’s outlook: Flights remain suspended, Cabinet to discuss COVID-19 situation

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Photo: File

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday):

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a Federal Cabinet meeting that will look into a nine-point agenda. The Cabinet will also discuss the prevailing situation concerning COVID-19.
  • The Lahore High Court will hear the bail plea of PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz.
  • Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has banned flight operations of chartered and private aircrafts. The ban will in place at 11pm on April 11.
  • As of Tuesday, 3,759 known cases of the coronavirus have been reported across Pakistan. Fifty-two patients have died of it.
  • On Monday, fifty doctors and paramedical staffers were arrested in Quetta for violating Section 144. The doctors were demanding protective gear and were arrested after they marched upto CM House. Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said the order to release the arrested doctors has been issued, but they are not coming out of the prison in protest.
  • ICYMI: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was shifted to intensive care on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened. Click here to read the full story.

