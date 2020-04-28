Today’s outlook: Federal Cabinet discusses COVID-19, Islamabad eases lockdown

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday):

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the Federal Cabinet in Islamabad to discuss the current situation in the country because of the novel coronavirus. The Cabinet will approve decisions made in the last Economic Coordination Committee meeting along with a relief package for journalists.

The Islamabad High Court will hear a case pertaining to giving relief to textile mills in paying their electricity bills. The court had asked the mill owners to ensure a guarantee that they’ll not lay off any daily wage worker.

The Sindh government has resumed operations of 153 more factories. They have directed them to follow all SOPs.

The Islamabad administration has eased the lockdown. Hiking trails and parks across the federal capital have been reopened for the public.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He is the second politician from Sindh, after Education Minister Saeed Ghani, to be infected with the virus.

ICYMI: Asim Saleem Bajwa, the former military spokesperson, has replaced Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as PM's special assistant on information and broadcasting.