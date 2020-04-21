Three shopping centres, 200 shops sealed in Quetta

Three shopping centres and 200 shops were sealed in Quetta on Monday after violating the lockdown.

Fifty-six people have been arrested.

Quetta Assistant Commissioner Syeda Nida Kazmi sealed the shops. She said that offices, public transport and shopping malls are closed in the city to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The sealed centres include Dawood Shopping Centre, Haroon Shopping Centre and Safaa Shopping Centre.

Kazmi requested the people to stop violating Section 144 and stay at their homes.