Three of 132 UK passengers hospitalised after landing in Islamabad

Posted: Apr 6, 2020
Islamabad Airport. PHOTO: AFP

Three out of 132 passengers from Birmingham that landed at the Islamabad International Airport on Monday were shifted to a hospital after their body temperatures were recorded higher than normal.

The passengers were screened using thermal scanners at the airport.

According to airport officials, the remaining 129 patients have been quarantined at hotels in the capital. They will be tested there and their samples will be sent to hospitals.

The passengers will be allowed to go home once the coronavirus test results come out, officials confirmed.

The move was taken to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Pakistan has reported more than 3,000 cases so far.

