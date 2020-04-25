Saturday, April 25, 2020  | 2 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Three men arrested for beating up woman in Jhang’s Shorkot

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Three men arrested for beating up woman in Jhang’s Shorkot

Three men were arrested on Saturday for beating up a woman in their neighbourhood in Jhang’s Shorkot, the police said.

According to the woman, she was going to buy vegetables on foot when three men attacked her. “They beat me up and dragged me to the ground by my hair,” she said.

The woman didn’t know the suspects. After a video of the attack went viral on social media, the police arrested them and registered an FIR.

“We took action against the perpetrators within half an hour of the incident,” Shorkot’s district police officer said. “Further investigations are under way,” he added.

The woman has demanded the suspects be severely punished.

FaceBook WhatsApp
jhang torture
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Jhang, Shorkot, DPO, police, woman, torture, video
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
What if Pakistanis are dying of coronavirus outside hospital beds?
What if Pakistanis are dying of coronavirus outside hospital beds?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.