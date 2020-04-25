Three men arrested for beating up woman in Jhang’s Shorkot

Three men were arrested on Saturday for beating up a woman in their neighbourhood in Jhang’s Shorkot, the police said.

According to the woman, she was going to buy vegetables on foot when three men attacked her. “They beat me up and dragged me to the ground by my hair,” she said.

The woman didn’t know the suspects. After a video of the attack went viral on social media, the police arrested them and registered an FIR.

“We took action against the perpetrators within half an hour of the incident,” Shorkot’s district police officer said. “Further investigations are under way,” he added.

The woman has demanded the suspects be severely punished.