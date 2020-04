Three policemen were injured after they fought with shopkeepers at Ratodero’s Sarafar Bazaar on Tuesday.

According to the police, they had sent a team to speak to the shopkeepers to close their shops and not violate the lockdown.

During this, a fight erupted between the two groups and they attacked one another.

The police registered a case against 25 shopkeepers, of which 11 have been arrested and raids are being conducted to arrest others.