The Kot Lakhpat police arrested three suspected extortionists during a raid on Wednesday.

They had attempted to extort Rs20 million from a man working in the real estate sector. He had already paid the arrested men Rs200,000 and they were threatening him to pay the rest.

Arms and ammunition were also seized from their possession.

Police identified the suspects as Tariq Ismail, Tayyab Bhatti and Haq Nawaz.