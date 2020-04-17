Friday, April 17, 2020  | 23 Shaaban, 1441
Three alleged dacoits arrested for robbing residents of Islamabad

Posted: Apr 17, 2020
Posted: Apr 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Three men were arrested on Thursday for robbing people on the streets of Islamabad, the Tarnol police said.

Following the coronavirus lockdown across the country, the abandoned streets of the capital have become a red zone for residents as robberies have increased.

According to the police, the three suspects, identified as Haider Ali, Muhammad Hamza and Tayyab Shehzad, used to loot people on GT Road, Toll Plaza and Service Road.

“The suspects always had weapons with them and used them to rob people of their valuables,” DSP Khalid Awan said. “They also snatched cars and motorcycles that they later used for other crimes,” he added.

The police have confiscated pistols, bullets, motorcycles and mobile phones from them. They have started searching for other members of the gang as well.

