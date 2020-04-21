‘Those behind flour, sugar crises will meet a dreadful end’

Punjab minister Aleem Khan says corrupt individuals can't escape

Punjab minister Aleem Khan said on Tuesday that the ones behind the sugar and flour crises in the country would meet a "dreadful end".

He said so during his exclusive interview with Samaa TV days after having sworn in as a provincial minister.

Earlier this month, the FIA submitted its reports on the sugar and wheat crises in the country to the prime minister.

The report on sugar crisis named PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar’s cousin and PML-Q’s Monis Elahi among the top beneficiaries of the sugar crisis that hit the country earlier this year.

The 32-page report was prepared by FIA Director-General Wajid Zia, based on the findings of an inquiry committee constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan said action will be taken not only against those who gave and availed subsidy, but also against the ones who facilitated the process.

He said that after being accused of wrongdoing, Jahangir Tareen would not have the same relationship with the prime minister.

"Officially or unofficially, if you preside over a committee where there is your benefit then mud would be slung at you," the minister said.

"Those involved in corruption can't escape in the tenure of this prime minister."

He was of the view that PM Imran Khan would not attend his phone call, even if he did something unjustified.

Asked about his prolonged silence, Khan said he was silent because he didn't believe in forcefully acquiring a position.

Khan was re-inducted in the Punjab cabinet earlier this month. He had stepped down as the local government minister after being detained by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in an assets-beyond-means case.

"A minister who cannot run his department should not be a minister," Khan said.

He said there are hundreds of ghost flour mills in Punjab and that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has been informed that it would not get wheat without permit.

In the past, the minister said, wheat had been purchased from Rajanpur on a permit for Gujranwala.