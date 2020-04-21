Tuesday, April 21, 2020  | 27 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

‘Those behind flour, sugar crises will meet a dreadful end’

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Punjab minister Aleem Khan says corrupt individuals can't escape

Punjab minister Aleem Khan said on Tuesday that the ones behind the sugar and flour crises in the country would meet a "dreadful end".

He said so during his exclusive interview with Samaa TV days after having sworn in as a provincial minister.

Earlier this month, the FIA submitted its reports on the sugar and wheat crises in the country to the prime minister.

The report on sugar crisis named PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar’s cousin and PML-Q’s Monis Elahi among the top beneficiaries of the sugar crisis that hit the country earlier this year.

The 32-page report was prepared by FIA Director-General Wajid Zia, based on the findings of an inquiry committee constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan said action will be taken not only against those who gave and availed subsidy, but also against the ones who facilitated the process.

He said that after being accused of wrongdoing, Jahangir Tareen would not have the same relationship with the prime minister.

"Officially or unofficially, if you preside over a committee where there is your benefit then mud would be slung at you," the minister said.

"Those involved in corruption can't escape in the tenure of this prime minister."

He was of the view that PM Imran Khan would not attend his phone call, even if he did something unjustified.

Asked about his prolonged silence, Khan said he was silent because he didn't believe in forcefully acquiring a position.

Khan was re-inducted in the Punjab cabinet earlier this month. He had stepped down as the local government minister after being detained by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in an assets-beyond-means case.

"A minister who cannot run his department should not be a minister," Khan said.

He said there are hundreds of ghost flour mills in Punjab and that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has been informed that it would not get wheat without permit.

In the past, the minister said, wheat had been purchased from Rajanpur on a permit for Gujranwala.
FaceBook WhatsApp
aleem khan PTI Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Aleem Khan, PTI, Punjab, sugar, wheat, crises, PM Imran Khan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
PTA extends device registration to May 19
PTA extends device registration to May 19
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.