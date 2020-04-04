These Karachi men went bald to ‘protect’ themselves from coronavirus

A group of men went bald in hopes of battling the coronavirus in Karach’s Mazar Khan Jokhio Goth.

The residents were following desi totkas. They say shaving their heads will protect them from getting the virus.

In February, BBC reported that medics in China’s Wuhan had started shaving their heads to prevent cross-infection of the coronavirus.

There is, however, no scientific evidence that the virus can be transmitted through contaminated hair.

The precautions advised by health experts globally are: frequent hand washing, carrying a hand sanitiser, avoiding touching your mouth, nose and eyes, following social distance, staying at home, disinfecting workplace surfaces, door knobs, counters and cooking food thoroughly.