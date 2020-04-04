Saturday, April 4, 2020  | 10 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

These Karachi men went bald to ‘protect’ themselves from coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
These Karachi men went bald to ‘protect’ themselves from coronavirus

A group of men went bald in hopes of battling the coronavirus in Karach’s Mazar Khan Jokhio Goth.

The residents were following desi totkas. They say shaving their heads will protect them from getting the virus.

In February, BBC reported that medics in China’s Wuhan had started shaving their heads to prevent cross-infection of the coronavirus.

There is, however, no scientific evidence that the virus can be transmitted through contaminated hair.

The precautions advised by health experts globally are: frequent hand washing, carrying a hand sanitiser, avoiding touching your mouth, nose and eyes, following social distance, staying at home, disinfecting workplace surfaces, door knobs, counters and cooking food thoroughly.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Replug: Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Replug: Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Doctor story: 'I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive'
Doctor story: ‘I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive’
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.