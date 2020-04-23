There are 40 illegal housing societies in Islamabad, court told

There are 40 illegal housing societies in Islamabad, the Capital Development Authority told the Islamabad High Court on Thursday.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, was hearing a petition filed by a man challenging the CDA demolition notice of his farmhouse.

The CDA just issues notices to poor people but what about the illegal housing societies, asked Justice Minallah. “Have you taken any action against them?”

A CDA official said that they have issued notices to the owners of the housing societies.

The judge questioned the CDA over the demolition of kiosks in the city but the officers couldn’t give satisfactory answers.

The court adjourned the hearing till April 29 and summoned the CDA’s estate member in the case.