Tareen, Bakhtiar’s brother among major beneficiaries of sugar crisis: report

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and PML-Q’s Monis Elahi are among the top beneficiaries of the sugar crisis that hit the country earlier this year, according to an inquiry report issued Saturday.

The 32-page report was prepared by FIA Director General Wajid Zia, based on the findings of an inquiry committee constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The JDW Sugar Mills and JK (Colony-II), owned and controlled by PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, exported 17.24% of their total production.

Tareen’s mills availed 22.71% of the total subsidy amounting to Rs561 million, according to the report.

Al-Moiz Industries Limited and Thal Industries Corporation, controlled by Shamim Ahmed Khan, exported 29.6% of their production. They availed 16.46% of the total export subsidy amounting to Rs406 million.

The report then mentioned RYK Mills Limited, Etihad Sugar Mills and Two Star Industries, which are owned by Makhdoom Omer Shehryar.

Shehryar is the brother of National Food Security and Research Minister Khusro Bakhtiar. His companies exported 31.17% of their total production. They availed 18.31% of the total subsidy amounting to Rs452 million.

The report noted that PML-Q leader Monis Elahi is also a partner in the RYK Group.

These three groups “availed a total subsidy of 57.49% that amounts to Rs1,419 million out of a total subsidy of Rs2,470 million,” the report said.

It named eight other entities that availed subsidy from the government and exported their sugar, contributing to a sugar price hike in the country.

It has been learnt that PM Khan himself reviewed the report before it was made public.

Report on the wheat crisis

Similarly a report on the wheat crisis was also presented to the prime minister. It identified the lack of planning by provincial governments as the main reason behind the wheat crisis.

It held Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry, former food secretary Naseem Sadiq and former food director Zafar Iqbal responsible for not meeting the target of wheat purchase and taking timely measures to avert the crisis in Punjab.

No individual could be blamed for not availing sufficient stock of wheat in Sindh, the report said. The Sindh cabinet made no decision on the matter.

The report held KP Minister Qalandar Lodhi responsible for not meeting the target of wheat purchase in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It also held KP Food Secretary Akbar Khan and Food Director Sadaat Hussain responsible for the crisis.