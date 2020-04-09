Takeaway, food delivery may soon be allowed in Karachi

The Sindh government has decided to provide some relief to the business community, trade centres, shopping centres, bakeries, restaurants as it is planning on easing the lockdown restrictions starting April 14.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani confirmed this to SAMAA Digital.

The commissioner said they are preparing guidelines for the restaurants, bakeries, industries, business centers and other business.

“Take-away and delivery facility from the fast food chains and restaurants are to be provided during set hours”, Shallwani added.

“The process of finalisation of the SOPs is in final stage and soon these will be sent to the Sindh CM for approval”, the commissioner said, adding that they will be implemented after his approval.

Shallwani said that strict legal action will be taken against those businesses and shops which fail to follow the government’s guidelines, which will be issued through an administrative order before April 15.

He said that grocery shops, general stores, super markets, medical centres, meat and milk shops will be allowed to function during particular hours too.

General stores, super markets, medical centers, meat shops will open from 8am to 5pm, while milk and dairy shops will remain open from 5am to 8pm.