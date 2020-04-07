Tuesday, April 7, 2020  | 13 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Swat shifts to online, radio clinics for residents amid lockdown

Posted: Apr 7, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

After a lockdown was imposed nationwide, the daily life of the people across the country has been affected. Amid this, Swat has come up with the concept of online clinics as OPDs remain closed.

Residents don’t have to go to the hospital or a clinic. They just have to dial a number and explain their health problems over call. The doctor will then recommend them relevant treatment and medicines.

For this purpose, a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa radio clinic has also commenced. It is run by doctors.

“All the facilities have been started to prevent people from visiting hospitals for small problems,” said Swat DHO Dr Akram Shah. “This is a fight that only the health department knows how to fight,” he added.

So far, 60 doctors are performing their duties at these online clinics. The radio clinics are also airing important information about the novel coronavirus to raise awareness.

The people of Swat have lauded these efforts of the doctors and have pledged to support them in this fight.

A lockdown was imposed across Pakistan after the number of COVID-19 cases spiked in the country. More than 3,000 people have been affected by it so far.

online clinics swat
 
