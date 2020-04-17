Friday, April 17, 2020  | 23 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Suspect confesses to killing friend in Karachi’s SITE

Posted: Apr 17, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Suspect confesses to killing friend in Karachi’s SITE

Photo: Online

A man suspected of killing his friend in Karachi’s SITE has confessed to his crime.

During interrogation, the suspect admitted that he shot his friend dead after being repeatedly asked to return Rs200,000 he had borrowed from him.

“Omair used to ask me to pay back the money. I was agitated by that,” he told the police.

The accused had been on the run for a few days before being apprehended by the police on Thursday.

CCTV footage of the incident shows that the suspect first pretended to be on a phone call and then shot Omair multiple times.

Karachi
 
