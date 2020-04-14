Tuesday, April 14, 2020  | 20 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Supreme Court employee tests positive for coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Supreme Court employee tests positive for coronavirus

An employee of the Supreme Court tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Islamabad on Tuesday.

He was a member of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed’s chamber and has been shifted to the Polyclinic Hospital in Islamabad.

His first COVID-19 test came out negative but the second one was positive.

Following the revelation, judges in the court strictly ordered lawyers and other staff in the court to take precautionary measures against the pandemic.

They have been ordered to wear gloves, face masks and use hand sanitisers as well. Ever since cases of COVID-19 spiked in the country, safety measures have been implemented inside and outside courts.

Chief Justice Gulzar has deferred all his engagements for today but will take up routine work from Wednesday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Supreme Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Supreme Court, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Islamabad, chamber, coronavirus, COVID-19, Poly clinic hospital
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The sugarland sadness
The sugarland sadness
SMS service 8171 won't be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
SMS service 8171 won’t be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Myths: Pakistanis believe wuzu protects you from COVID
Myths: Pakistanis believe wuzu protects you from COVID
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.