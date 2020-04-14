Supreme Court employee tests positive for coronavirus

An employee of the Supreme Court tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Islamabad on Tuesday.

He was a member of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed’s chamber and has been shifted to the Polyclinic Hospital in Islamabad.

His first COVID-19 test came out negative but the second one was positive.

Following the revelation, judges in the court strictly ordered lawyers and other staff in the court to take precautionary measures against the pandemic.

They have been ordered to wear gloves, face masks and use hand sanitisers as well. Ever since cases of COVID-19 spiked in the country, safety measures have been implemented inside and outside courts.

Chief Justice Gulzar has deferred all his engagements for today but will take up routine work from Wednesday.