Supreme Court disposes of contempt case against KP Assembly speaker

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Apr 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: File

The Supreme Court disposed of a contempt petition against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the case on Monday.

The petitioner, Kifayatullah, said that Ghani failed to follow instructions after he appointed a junior officer as the secretary of the provincial assembly rather than a senior officer.

His lawyer said that Kifayatullah is a senior officer yet he wasn’t appointed on the post. A meeting with the DPO was held on the court’s orders, but no relief was given to the petitioner, his lawyer added.

The court ordered the petitioner to approach a service tribunal for his appointment.

