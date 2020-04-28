Sukkur’s Civil Hospital fails to commence coronavirus testing

Sukkur’s Civil Hospital has not started testing patients in the city for the novel coronavirus for more than a month now.

According to people, the hospital has developed the city’s largest quarantine centre and even had PCR machines installed in it but failed to start operations.

The machines have arrived but practice hasn’t started yet, said Paramedical Association General Secretary Dr Iftikhar Shah. “We are trying to get it started but things have been slow as a lot of preparation are required.”

Coronavirus patients in the city are being treated in Karachi and Hyderabad.

On the other hand, paramedic staff at the hospital have still not received protective gears. “Even the staff working in the isolation wards do not have personal protective equipment,” Shah added.

So far, three doctors and two nurses in Sukkur have tested positive for COVID-19.