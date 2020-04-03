Friday, April 3, 2020  | 9 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Sukkur woman with no money, food asks PM for help

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sukkur woman with no money, food asks PM for help

A 70-year-old woman in Sukkur has made a video in which she has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to help her during the coronavirus lockdown as she has no food at her home or money to pay for medical treatment.

She says that she prayed all night for Imran Khan’s health after he fell off a stage during his 2013 protest against the PML-N government in Islamabad.

The woman is a resident of the Sukkur’s Railway Colony and the mother of three sons who have all lost their jobs because of the lockdown.

After her message went viral, a team of Bait-ul-Mal approached her and gave her rations and some money. The team even promised to pay for her treatment once the COVID-19 situation is brought under control.

“Thank you Imran Khan,” she said after the team visited her. “I will always remember you in my prayers.”

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, while speaking to SAMAA TV, said that PM Khan had contacted him after he saw the woman’s video and instructed him to help her. “I have tried my best, she needed some money and as soon as everything returns back to normal we will focus on her health,” he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan sukkur
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages
Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages
UK doctors test plasma from recovered patients to cure coronavirus
UK doctors test plasma from recovered patients to cure coronavirus
Milk prices to increase by Rs20/litre after coronavirus situation calms
Milk prices to increase by Rs20/litre after coronavirus situation calms
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.