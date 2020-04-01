Wednesday, April 1, 2020  | 7 Shaaban, 1441
Sukkur quarantine police protest lack of basic facilities

Posted: Apr 1, 2020
Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
We aren't even provided sanitisers, masks: officers

Police officers stationed at the quarantine centre in Sukkur came out on the streets Tuesday night to protest against the government.

They claimed that they were "ill-treated" at the centre and weren't provided precautionary clothing against the novel coronavirus.

The food that we are given is usually stale and stinks, a police officer said. "The management didn't bother to give us sanitisers or masks," he complained.

The officers added that they were underpaid and weren't even provided petrol for traveling to and from home.

Thousands of pilgrims from the Taftan border have been quarantined at Sukkur's Labour Colony after they tested positive for the virus. Sindh has reported a total of 676 cases so far.

