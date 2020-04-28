Tuesday, April 28, 2020  | 4 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
Sugar inquiry commision gets three more weeks to prepare report

Posted: Apr 28, 2020
Sugar inquiry commision gets three more weeks to prepare report

The federal cabinet has given the Sugar Forensic Commission three more weeks to prepare a detailed forensic report on the sugar and wheat crisis scandal in Pakistan.

This was decided during the cabinet’s meeting on Tuesday chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad. 

The commission is tasked with the forensic examination of the wheat and sugar inquiry report.

A package of Rs75 billion for small and medium-sized enterprises and unemployed labourers was approved.

The cabinet ratified the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee, including waiving electricity bills of small businesses for three months and approval of a relief package of Rs75 billion to provide financial assistance to labourers and daily wagers, who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

