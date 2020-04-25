‘Sugar crisis inquiry commission given two weeks to submit report’

The sugar crisis inquiry commission has been given two more weeks to submit its detailed forensic audit report to the prime minister, government sources said Saturday.

Late last month, the commission submitted its preliminary reports on the sugar and wheat crises in the country to the prime minister.

The report on the sugar crisis named PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar’s cousin and PML-Q’s Monis Elahi among the top beneficiaries of the sugar crisis that hit the country earlier this year.

The 32-page report was prepared by FIA Director-General Wajid Zia, based on the findings of the inquiry commission constituted by PM Imran Khan.

Hailing the preliminary reports as “unprecedented”, PM Khan had said he was now awaiting detailed forensic audit reports by the commission.

The forensic audit reports were to be submitted on April 25. However, the government sources say they would now be presented to the premier on May 9.