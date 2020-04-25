Saturday, April 25, 2020  | 1 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

‘Sugar crisis inquiry commission given two weeks to submit report’

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
‘Sugar crisis inquiry commission given two weeks to submit report’

A Pakistani woman walks past bundles of sugar cane at a market in Lahore on February 10, 2014. Pakistan was on track to receive a third loan package worth 550 million dollars from the International Monetary Fund, the Washington-based lender indicated, saying the nation's economic recovery was gathering pace. The IMF approved a $6.7 billion bailout loan package for Pakistan in September 2013 to help the struggling nuclear-armed country achieve economic reforms, particularly in its troubled energy sector. AFP PHOTO/Arif ALI (Photo by Arif Ali / AFP)

The sugar crisis inquiry commission has been given two more weeks to submit its detailed forensic audit report to the prime minister, government sources said Saturday.

Late last month, the commission submitted its preliminary reports on the sugar and wheat crises in the country to the prime minister.

The report on the sugar crisis named PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar’s cousin and PML-Q’s Monis Elahi among the top beneficiaries of the sugar crisis that hit the country earlier this year.

Related: Tareen, Bakhtiar’s brother among major beneficiaries of sugar crisis: report

The 32-page report was prepared by FIA Director-General Wajid Zia, based on the findings of the inquiry commission constituted by PM Imran Khan.

Hailing the preliminary reports as “unprecedented”, PM Khan had said he was now awaiting detailed forensic audit reports by the commission.

The forensic audit reports were to be submitted on April 25. However, the government sources say they would now be presented to the premier on May 9.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan jahangir tareen sugar crisis
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
sugar crisis, Imran Khan, Jahangir Tareen, Khusro Bakhtiar, Monis Elahi, forensic audit reports, wheat crisis, FIA, inquiry commission
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.