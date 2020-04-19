Sunday, April 19, 2020  | 25 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistanis stranded abroad can use govt website for flight information

Posted: Apr 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The government has set up a web portal for Pakistanis stranded abroad.

They will now be able to access flight information on covid.gov.pk by going to the air travel section.

The website was initially set up by the government to inform people about the coronavirus and keep them updated on the number of cases and deaths around the country. The website has a counter that is updated periodically throughout the day.

Dr Moeed Yusaf, the special assistant to the prime minister on national security and strategic policy planning, said the portal explains the current policies, quarantine mechanisms, stranded passengers criteria, guidelines and planned flights.

He said the government hopes to bring back Pakistanis stranded abroad soon. Thousands of Pakistanis were stranded abroad when Pakistan shut down its flight operations in a bid to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The entire country is currently under lockdown and will remain so till April 30. Flight operations are also scheduled to resume April 30.

