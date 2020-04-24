Stop sale of liquor in Sindh, Excise dept tells officials

The Excise department has written a letter to the heads of different districts in Sindh and asked them to ensure that the ban on liquor is implemented. This is the third letter the department has written on the matter.

The letter has been sent to the administration in Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Mirpurkhas, among others.

Both people with licences and those without them should be stopped from selling liquor to people, the department says. It has asked district heads to take strict action against violators.