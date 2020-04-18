Stop making deaths in Karachi about politics: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the nation needs to be united and people shouldn’t be playing politics in this time of the coronavirus crisis.

“I request everyone do stop making the deaths in Karachi about politics,” he said in a media talk on Saturday.

Coronavirus is being made political since the last two three weeks, he said, adding that it’s as if there is a faction of people who want more people to die of the virus so they can make it a political topic.

“You are spreading panic in your society. Did you see the news properly?” the prime minister asked, adding that people can do things out of fear that may cause more harm to them.

He said it is irresponsible to say that the deaths of those whose bodies have been brought to hospitals have all been from coronavirus. “What government would be such a fool as to hide coronavirus cases? That is self-harm.”

He said the National Command and Control Centre is analysing data on a daily basis. “If anyone has any doubts, they can check the stats from the centre,” he said.

He said the coronavirus crisis could have been and can still be worse than it is.