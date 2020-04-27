Stay safe and offer prayers at home: Ajmal Wazir

Prevention is the best way to defeat the coronavirus. People should stay home and offer prayers there, said KP CM adviser Ajmal Wazir.

“Prevention is important,” he said while addressing a press conference on Monday. “The coronavirus is not coming to your houses itself. You bring it when you leave your house and it affects not just one house but the entire neighbourhood.” People should offer their prayers at home and pray to God to help us during these difficult times, he remarked.

The government isn’t being able to conduct as many tests as possible because there is a shortage of equipment and machines, said the adviser.. “All our departments, along with doctors and paramedical staff, are working on the frontline against the virus,” he said.

Wazir requested people to help blue collar workers as much as possible. “Do whatever possible for them because the conditions are going to become very hard for them.”

He announced that the KP government has decided that the deadline to close shops at 4pm will not apply to hawkers and tandoors. “We have relaxed the restrictions but this does not mean that the people stop following the SOPs.”

All the decisions taken by the government have been for the protection of our people, said Wazir. “We know people are suffering and they are in pain but we have to take all possible precautions,” he added.