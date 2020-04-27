Monday, April 27, 2020  | 3 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Stay safe and offer prayers at home: Ajmal Wazir

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Stay safe and offer prayers at home: Ajmal Wazir

Photo: SAMAA TV screen grab

Prevention is the best way to defeat the coronavirus. People should stay home and offer prayers there, said KP CM adviser Ajmal Wazir.

“Prevention is important,” he said while addressing a press conference on Monday. “The coronavirus is not coming to your houses itself. You bring it when you leave your house and it affects not just one house but the entire neighbourhood.” People should offer their prayers at home and pray to God to help us during these difficult times, he remarked.

The government isn’t being able to conduct as many tests as possible because there is a shortage of equipment and machines, said the adviser.. “All our departments, along with doctors and paramedical staff, are working on the frontline against the virus,” he said.

Wazir requested people to help blue collar workers as much as possible. “Do whatever possible for them because the conditions are going to become very hard for them.”

He announced that the KP government has decided that the deadline to close shops at 4pm will not apply to hawkers and tandoors. “We have relaxed the restrictions but this does not mean that the people stop following the SOPs.”

All the decisions taken by the government have been for the protection of our people, said Wazir. “We know people are suffering and they are in pain but we have to take all possible precautions,” he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ajmal wazir coronavirus khyber pakhtunkhwa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.