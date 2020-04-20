Monday, April 20, 2020  | 26 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Stay at home, show self-discipline: PM Imran Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Stay at home, show self-discipline: PM Imran Khan

Photo: File

People should stay at home as much as possible during the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet on Monday.

“The more people show self-discipline, the easier it will be for us to manage the COVID-19,” he said, adding that the lockdown will be gradually eased.

The message was followed by a video of doctors at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital. All doctors urged people to stay in their homes.

Pakistan has extended its country-wide lockdown till April 30 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. More than 8,000 known cases have been reported in the country, and the death toll stands at 167.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Who is exempted under Pakistan's two-week extended lockdown?
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.