Stay at home, show self-discipline: PM Imran Khan

People should stay at home as much as possible during the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet on Monday.

“The more people show self-discipline, the easier it will be for us to manage the COVID-19,” he said, adding that the lockdown will be gradually eased.

The message was followed by a video of doctors at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital. All doctors urged people to stay in their homes.

Pakistan has extended its country-wide lockdown till April 30 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. More than 8,000 known cases have been reported in the country, and the death toll stands at 167.