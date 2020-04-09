SSWMB spraying disinfectant, lifting garbage in only three Karachi districts

Despite being functional for five years now, the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board covers just three of Karachi’s districts.

During the lockdown too, it is spraying disinfectants and lifting garbage from districts South, East and Malir.

SSWMB was established in 2014 and became fully operational in 2015. It was decided that the board would first start working from Karachi and then expanded in other districts of Sindh.

Sindh has 29 districts. Karachi has six districts: Central, West, South, Korangi, East and Malir.

SSWMB spokesperson Almas Saleem told SAMAA Digital the board is “actively participating” against the coronavirus pandemic as compared to other civic organisations.

In District East, Dhoraji Colony, Ghazi Salahuddin Road, Agha Khan Road, New Town Road, Sehba Akhtar Road, Allama Shabbir Osmani Road, Sardar Ali Sabri Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13 D-2 and Abid Town have been sprayed with disinfectant.

The spray contains 1,500 gallons of water and 28 liters of chlorine and other chemicals.

Saleem said protective kits were also being provided to the field staff. She said the board is also setting up awareness camps for the people of NIPA Bridge, Mosmiyaat, Hasan Square, Tipu Sultan Road, Malir-15, Quaidabad Bridge, Star Gate, Colony Gate, Wireless Gate, Bhains Colony and Dawood Chowrangi. It will be done in assistance with non-governmental organisations.

In District South, Nishtar Road, Chakiwara Road, Mehrab Khan Road, Essa Khan Road, Mirza Adam Khan Road, Ziauddin Road, Bath Island, Clifton Bridge to Teen Talwar, Abdullah Haroon Road and Club Road have been disinfected.

In District Malir, the spray has been done at Dawood Chowrangi, Quaidabad, Moinabad Market, Khudadad Road, Malir-15, Ghazi Dawood Brohi Road, Jaffer Tayyar Society and Bhittaiabad.