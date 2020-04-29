Wednesday, April 29, 2020  | 5 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Special Air Arabia flight brings stranded Pakistanis back from Sharjah

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
All of them have been quarantined

A special flight from the United Arab Emirates brought 215 stranded Pakistanis back to the country Wednesday morning.

The people were stuck in Sharjah and were being brought back through an Air Arabia G547 flight. They landed at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

The passengers were screened for the novel coronavirus and their medical tests were conducted as per SOPs issued by the government. A team of the Civil Aviation Authority also sanitised and sprayed them with a disinfectant.

The passengers will be kept at a quarantine centre for 14 days where they will be tested for the novel coronavirus again.

The government had closed all international flight operations in the country as a precautionary measure to contain the deadly pandemic. Pakistanis stuck abroad due to this, however, are being brought back by the government via special flights.

