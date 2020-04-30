Thursday, April 30, 2020  | 6 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Soldier, two women martyred in Indian firing along LoC

Posted: Apr 30, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Soldier, two women martyred in Indian firing along LoC

Photo: ISPR

A soldier was martyred in unprovoked Indian firing along the Line of Control in the Kailer Sector of Azad Kashmir.

The ISPR announced Lance Naik Ali Baz’s death early Thursday.

The 34-year-old hailed from District Karak. He was martyred when Indian troops targeted Pakistan Army check posts in the Kailer Sector with heavy weapons.

Pakistan’s response reportedly resulted in heavy losses to the Indian side.

In the Rakchikri Sector, Indian troops deliberately targeted civilian settlements, killing a 16-year-old girl and 52-year-old woman.

A 10-year-old boy and 55-year-old woman were injured in the attack.

