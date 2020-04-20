Monday, April 20, 2020  | 26 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Soldier martyred, five terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation

Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Soldier martyred, five terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation

Photo: AFP/file

A soldier embraced martyrdom while five terrorists were killed in an operation in North Waziristan’s Miranshah on Monday, according to the media wing of the Pakistan military.

The terrorists allegedly carried out a fire raid on a check post of the security forces, said the ISPR statement.

“One soldier embraced shahadat, while three soldiers were injured”, the statement added.

The area has been cordoned off and the troops are conducting a search operation.

The martyred soldier has been identified as 43-year-old Havaldar Akbar Hussain Khan of Dir Kot tehsil. He leaves behinds a wife and four children.

north waziristan Pakistan army relief operation
 
