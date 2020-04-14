Tuesday, April 14, 2020  | 20 Shaaban, 1441
Smuggled cigarettes seized from five bogies at Karachi City Station

Posted: Apr 14, 2020
Posted: Apr 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
Foreign betel nuts and cigarettes worth millions of rupees have been found inside five bogies of a freight train at Karachi City Railway Station.

They were seized in an operation jointly conducted by the Pakistan Customs and Railway police.

Karachi Customs Intelligence Superintendent Sikandar Khanzada told SAMAA TV that the action was taken on a tip off that indicated that a freight train was coming from Lahore to Karachi carrying smuggled items.

He said an investigation has been launched into the matter that will determine the involvement of the railway’s staff in the trafficking.

