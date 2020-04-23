Six Karachi superstores sealed for overpricing, violating social distancing directives

Authorities sealed six superstores in Karachi on Thursday for overcharging customers and violating social distancing directives issued by the government.

These included Imtiaz Super Market branches in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Bahadurabad and Tariq Road, Naheed Super Market and Chase Up on Shaheed-e-Millat Road, and Bin Hashim superstore on University Road.

These stores were sealed by respective deputy commissioners on the directives of Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani.

Commissioner Shallwani had asked them to ensure strict implementation of price control regulations and social distancing directives.