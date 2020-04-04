Six injured over property dispute in Balochistan’s Mastung

Six people were injured on Saturday after two groups clashed over a property dispute in Balochistan’s Mastung, according to the police.

The incident took place in Dasht Tera Mil. Personnel of the Levies force said shots were fired by both groups. “They also beat each other up with sticks,” an officer said.

The injured men, identified as Qayam Khan, Abid, Faqeer Muhammad, Haji Fatah, Manzoor Ahmed and Sohrab Khan, were shifted to Civil Hospital, Quetta after the Levies arrived the site.

The police are investigating the case.