Sindh’s graveyards closed ahead of Shab-e-Barat

Sindh’s lockdown will remain in place for Shab-e-Barat tonight (Wednesday).

People are not going to be allowed to go to graveyards and are being urged to worship at home.

Shab-e-Barat congregations at mosques have also been banned.

The Sindh government has urged people to stay and home and pray for an end to the coronavirus instead.

A lockdown has been imposed in the province since March 23 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Mosques were also banned from hosting congregational Friday prayers.