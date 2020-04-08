Wednesday, April 8, 2020  | 14 Shaaban, 1441
Sindh’s graveyards closed ahead of Shab-e-Barat

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sindh’s lockdown will remain in place for Shab-e-Barat tonight (Wednesday).

People are not going to be allowed to go to graveyards and are being urged to worship at home.

Shab-e-Barat congregations at mosques have also been banned.

The Sindh government has urged people to stay and home and pray for an end to the coronavirus instead.

A lockdown has been imposed in the province since March 23 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Mosques were also banned from hosting congregational Friday prayers.

