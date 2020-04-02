Thursday, April 2, 2020  | 8 Shaaban, 1441
Sindh’s coronavirus relief fund has collected Rs3bn so far

SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 hours ago
Photo: Online

Sindh has received a total of Rs3 billion for the province’s Coronavirus Relief Fund as of April 1, revealed Sindh CM Adviser Murtaza Wahab.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said said that government officials have submitted more than Rs2 billion in the fund. On the other hand, donations from private donors amounted Rs42 million.

Wahab added that one of the retired government employees has donated Rs1 million and Pakistanis across the globe were sending in their donations.

The fund was created to assist the government in fighting against the novel coronavirus in the province. Sindh has reported a total of 743 cases so far.

