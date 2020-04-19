Sindh’s call for market reopening suggestions labelled ‘delaying tactic’

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said markets across the province will be opened in stages.

He has formed a committee to give suggestions on the opening of markets but the Sindh Tajir Ittehad has accused him of using delaying tactics. They believe he is going to stretch this out till April 30.

The association’s chairman Jamil Paracha claims that he has no hope of markets opening in the province before Ramazan. The country is under lockdown till April 30 and Sindh has previously been resistant to reopening markets.

However, the Ittehad’s president, Atiq Mir, said he believes markets will open in the next three to four days. He urged traders to have faith in the government, as it has said the markets will open.

The government has the authority to shut down markets if traders do not follow the set SOPs, he said.

CM Shah has suggested that traders choose days on which their markets will be open. Proposals have been given to open markets on Tariq Road from 8am to 5pm on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, electronic markets on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and Khalid Bin Waleed Road and Jamshed Road from Monday to Friday.

The government is focusing on providing relief to small traders, according to the chief minister. He said the federal government is already giving loans but it would be better if those loans were interest-free and long-term.

Proposals and suggestions regarding the opening of markets will be given to the chief minister today (Sunday), after which he will make a decision and speak to the federal government.