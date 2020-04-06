Sindh working to reopen factories with new SOP

Sindh is working to reopen factories in the province. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has formed a committee of health experts, the labour and industries department secretaries and representatives of the police and Rangers to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure for them.

During a meeting on Sunday to review industrialists’ request to restart operations, he said the request is genuine. They want to fulfill their export orders, he said, according to a press release.

CM Shah asked the additional home chief secretary to form the committee and get industrialists on board as well.

“I want SOP for every sector, including shops, bakeries, transport, superstores, malls and even for holy month of Ramazan be framed so that after April 14, if the lockdown is eased those SOPs will be mandatory to follow,” he said.

He said he wanted to allow the export-based industry to restart operations but to contain the coronavirus they must be careful.

Sindh has been under lockdown since March 23 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Pakistan’s coronavirus tally has crossed 3,000 and officials have been urging people to stay home. The countrywide lockdown is set to end on April 14.