Monday, April 6, 2020  | 12 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh working to reopen factories with new SOP

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
Sindh working to reopen factories with new SOP

Photo: Online

Sindh is working to reopen factories in the province. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has formed a committee of health experts, the labour and industries department secretaries and representatives of the police and Rangers to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure for them.

During a meeting on Sunday to review industrialists’ request to restart operations, he said the request is genuine. They want to fulfill their export orders, he said, according to a press release.

CM Shah asked the additional home chief secretary to form the committee and get industrialists on board as well.

“I want SOP for every sector, including shops, bakeries, transport, superstores, malls and even for holy month of Ramazan be framed so that after April 14, if the lockdown is eased those SOPs will be mandatory to follow,” he said.

He said he wanted to allow the export-based industry to restart operations but to contain the coronavirus they must be careful.

Sindh has been under lockdown since March 23 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Pakistan’s coronavirus tally has crossed 3,000 and officials have been urging people to stay home. The countrywide lockdown is set to end on April 14.

FaceBook WhatsApp
factories Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Replug: Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Replug: Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Doctor story: 'I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive'
Doctor story: ‘I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive’
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.