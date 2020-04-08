Sindh to relax COVID-19 lockdown after April 14: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has said the province-wide lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus outbreak will be relaxed after April 14.

He said this while speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Monday.

The minister had earlier tested positive for COVID-19. He then went into self-isolation for two weeks and recovered.

He said a lockdown is the only way to curb the virus’ spread, a method, he added, that has proved to successful across the globe.

Businesses will be gradually reopened just the way they were closed, he said.

However, Ghani regretted that cases of local transmission are continuing to surface in Karachi because people were still coming out of their homes and defying the orders.

“It is the responsibility of all citizens that they take necessary steps to prevent further spread of the virus,” said Ghani.

He added that this is not the time for people to think that the virus is no longer looming over us.

As of Wednesday, nearly 1,000 known cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Sindh.

Currently, more than 2,000 people are being tested for the novel virus per day, but the Sindh government intents to raise it to 3,000 soon.

Ghani feels the virus’ impact could’ve been uglier had there been any further delay in imposing the lockdown.