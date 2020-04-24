Sindh to impose complete lockdown after 5pm during Ramazan

A complete lockdown will be imposed across Sindh after 5pm during Ramazan, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ordered on Friday.

Businesses will be allowed to continue providing their services online from Monday to Thursday, 9am to 3pm. Bakeries will be open till 5pm.

Only food deliveries have been exempted from the order and will be allowed to operate until 10pm.

Shops and delivery services shall remain closed during sehri and residents will not be allowed to leave their houses.

According to the government, the Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance, 1981 will remain in force during the holy month. The law includes sections preventing people from eating or drinking in public places, and cinemas and restaurants from opening during fasting hours.

The decision has been called “unfair” by traders in Karachi. They have said that a meeting of traders will be called in a few days and amendments will be suggested to the government.

The decision was taken after the number of coronavirus cases in the province spiked. Following this, CM Shah has tightened the province-wide lockdown for the first 10 days of Ramazan.