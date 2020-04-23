Sindh shops, businesses to remain closed until 10th of Ramazan

Shops and businesses in Sindh will remain closed during the first ten days of Ramazan, the provincial government and traders agreed Thursday.

The decision was made at a meeting between the two sides to finalise SOPs with regard to Ramazan.

It was agreed that shopping malls, markets, shops and businesses will remain closed during the first ten days of the holy month.

Traders will be allowed to do business online between 9am to 3pm from Monday to Thursday, according to the Sindh government. Home delivery would be allowed in this duration.

However, traders were asked to strictly act upon precautionary measures while running businesses online. Businesses found violating the directives would be shut down.

Shops and businesses in the province were closed late last month as part of a lockdown announced by the government.

The lockdown was imposed in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus.