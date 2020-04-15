Wednesday, April 15, 2020  | 21 Shaaban, 1441
Sindh sees fresh delimitation ahead of local government election

Posted: Apr 15, 2020
Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

The Sindh election commissioner wants fresh a delimitation of all union councils, union committees, wards in town committee and municipal committees in the province ahead of the upcoming local government election.

A union council is a division used in rural areas while a union committee is a division for urban areas. Wards fall under each union council and committee.

A letter written by the local government deputy director at the Sindh election commissioner’s office to all the district election commissioners contained a proposal to form delimitation committees.

The committees will have at least three officers for each district, with the district election commissioner as the convener and members from the administrative and education departments.

The delimitation committee will be providing details in the following format:

1.    Name of district

2.    Name of Taluka/sub division

3.    Name of Charge

4.    Name of Circle

5.    Name of Deh/Block

This information is supposed to be submitted before April 17 through the respective regional election commissioners.

The letter said that according to Section 20 of the Sindh Local Government Act, 2013, the four-year term of Sindh’s local councils will expire in August.

The ECP is supposed to conduct the elections within 120 days of the expiry of the term. But the area was delimited on the basis of the 1998 census, which has now become obsolete after a fresh census was conducted in 2017.

Therefore, under Section 221 of the Elections Act, 2017 and Section 10 of the Sindh Local Government Act, 2013, local councils must be delimited once again.






 

 
 
 
 
 
 


