Sindh requests clerics to reconsider congregational prayers decision

The Sindh government has appealed to the religious clerics to suspend congregational prayers in mosques in Ramazan.

Nasir Hussain Shah, the Sindh information minister, told SAMAA TV that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has requested the clerics to review their decision to resume mass prayers in the mosques.

The virus didn’t spread from the mosques, Shah said. He added that he knows people will pray to Allah to protect the country from coronavirus.

He, however, said that doctors have warned that congregations in mosques could cause spike in number of coronavirus cases. We humbly requested them to look at the concerns of the medical proffessionals, he added.

The government had allowed mosques to to hold prayers during Ramazan last week after a meeting between President Arif Alvi and religious clerics.

He said people above the age of 50, children and those suffering from the flu will not be allowed to enter mosques. Mosque managements have been ordered to remove all carpets and lead prayers on the bare ground.

The prayer floor has to be washed with chlorine water every day and taraweeh during Ramazan will be offered under the open sky instead of in halls.

Worshippers have been encouraged to bring their own prayer mats and offer wuzu at home as well. Everyone coming into the mosque has to wear a face mask.

Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri, however, had told BBC on April 22 that the government could restore the ban on mass prayers if they cause a spike in infections.