Saturday, April 11, 2020  | 17 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh reports 104 coronavirus cases, 6 deaths in 24hrs: CM

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Sindh reports 104 coronavirus cases, 6 deaths in 24hrs: CM

Photo: Samaa TV FILE

One hundred and four new coronavirus cases and six deaths were reported in Sindh in the last 24 hours, revealed Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday.

In a video message, he said that this was the highest increase reported in Sindh ever since the virus first hit the province in February.

“The number shows that 20% of the total tests conducted have come back positive,” Shah said, emphasising that this was more than the average single-day increase in cases worldwide.

“Twenty-eight people have succumbed to the virus and 919 people are under treatment,” he said. Out of these, 604 people have been self-quarantined.

The chief minister pointed that a lockdown was the only solution to curb the spread of the virus. “We have seen that in the last few days gatherings have increased and people have violated the rules of social distancing,” he said.

The areas where the virus has spread such as Malir have been closed off, Shah said. He urged people to follow the government’s instructions so that COVID-19 could be defeated.

“Your well-being is in your hands,” the minister added.

So far, 1,318 people have tested positive for the deadly virus. Sindh is the second most affected province after Punjab.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Murad Ali shah Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sindh, lockdown, Punjab, coronavirus, Murad Ali Shah, COVID-19, Chief Minister, precautions
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The sugarland sadness
The sugarland sadness
SMS service 8171 won't be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
SMS service 8171 won’t be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Karachi man runs car over robber to avoid snatching
Karachi man runs car over robber to avoid snatching
The perp wore a crown
The perp wore a crown
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.