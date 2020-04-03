Sindh releases Rs596m as relief for coronavirus lockdown affected families

The Sindh government has released Rs569.6 million as relief for families affected by the coronavirus lockdown in the province.

It is giving rations to people whose names are already registered with the Zakat department in the first phase. Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab says 94,934 families will be given aid.

The money has been given by the finance department to the Zakat department. The government has allocated Rs6,000 per family.

With the province under lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, many daily wage earners have been left without a means of supporting themselves and their families. The government promised to give them rations but failed to make good on its promises.

It is now starting ration distribution. Charitable organisations and individuals have also begun donating food to people.