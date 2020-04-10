Sindh private schools accept govt’s call for 20% fee reduction

The All Private Schools Management Association Sindh has agreed to the provincial government’s order of giving a 20% concession to parents in the monthly fees for April and May because of the lockdown due to COVID-19.

The association’s chairman, Syed Haider Ali, made the announcement on SAMAA TV’s programme Awaz Thursday night.

“We will reduce the fee by 20% for the next two months,” Ali confirmed.

The Punjab government had also issued a similar call, but the provincial private school management had objected to the orders.