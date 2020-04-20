Sindh prepares SOPs to reopen markets in Karachi

The Sindh government, after suggestions from businessmen and traders, has prepared a set of SOPs to reopen 13 types of businesses in Karachi.

In a meeting at the commissioner’s office, it was decided that each business sector will be allowed to work for a specific number of days in a week.

Cloth markets, tailors, automobile sector, mechanics and auto parts shops will be open for two days. Furniture sellers will also be allowed to work for two days.

Electronic and mobile markets will be open for two days as well. On the other hand, poultry shops and grocery stores will be open five days a week.

According to the government, only bakeries, milk shops and medical stores will be allowed to remain open the entire week.

Shops selling construction material have been kept in a different category.

Former president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry AQ Khalil suggested that wholesale and retail markets of the city be opened in two phases.

The suggestions have been sent to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. If approved, they will be then forwarded to the federal government for a final look.

Markets in the city had been closed down after the number of coronavirus cases in the country spiked. Businessmen and traders have requested the government to allow them resume business so that they could earn their livelihoods.