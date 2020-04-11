Sindh police want heavy fines for lockdown violators

The Sindh police don’t want to arrest people for violating the lockdown and leaving their houses unnecessarily. Instead, they want to fine them.

Many people have been leaving their houses despite the government imposed lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The police have asked the Sindh government to approve heavy fines for these people instead of having them arrested.

The request was made because too many people are in the police’s lockup. This is dangerous because it could also lead to the spread of the virus, believe police officials. Instead, they want to slap heavy fines on the public.